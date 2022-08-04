Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 4, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA officer team conducted an officer workshop, July 6-7. On the first day, they took officer pictures, did a name tag get to know you activity, shared qualities of good and bad teams and leaders and discussed the duties and responsibilities of the officer team.

Following that, the officers came up with a mission statement for the chapter and a brand for the officer team. They researched new potential activities for the year, practiced opening/closing ceremonies and prepared dates for all of the activities for the 2022-2023 school year. To conclude the workshop, they shared what they are looking forward to the most this year by writing letters to the other members of the team.