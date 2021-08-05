Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 5, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual FFA and FFA alumni hog roast on July 25. This year, it was at the Lake Buckhorn pavilion, and attendees could swim, go on a boat ride and play games like cornhole and bucketball. Ben Hipp prepared the pulled pork, and members brought sides, salads and desserts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA officer team held its annual officer leadership workshop in the Fayetteville FFA classroom July 6-7.

On the first day, the team learned about what it means to be a role model to other FFA members and their roles and responsibilities. They set chapter goals and participated in team-building activities. On the second day, the officers planned the program of activities for the year and then had team bonding activities.