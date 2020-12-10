Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 10, 2020

BELLVILLE, Ohio — In November, several Clear Fork FFA members went to the North American International Livestock Exposition, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Caroline Tilton has been exhibiting cattle at the exposition for a few years now. With her shorthorn heifer, she won the Bred and Owned Division Champion.

On the sheep end, Luke Raudebaugh brought his Shropshires. He has been raising sheep for six years. His sheep placed at the top end of their classes.

Ethan and Dawson Staley exhibited their spring-born ram, X-Factor. They won the grand champion overall Katahdin ram title at the exposition.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Last fall, the Black River FFA chapter was the first organization in Ohio to premier the movie “Silo” during National Farm Safety Month. The movie focused on the danger of grain bin entrapment and emphasized the importance of safety on the farm, and the health and well-being of people working in agriculture.

The proceeds of this event helped cover the purchase of a grain bin rescue tube for the school district’s local fire departments to share in the event of a tragic accident. The chapter presented the rescue tube to the Spencer Community Fire District Nov. 11.

The district and Chatham Township Fire Department held a rescue training event at Mennell Acres, where their members practiced assembling the tube and auger in an actual grain bin, while “rescuing” FFA members.

Chapter members Cassidy Mrakuzic, Shane Zacharyasz, Katlyn Kubitz Chloee Howard, Joe Mennell, Katie Seger, Abby Groesser, Madison Bias and Kennadi Fusco attended the training.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Six West Holmes FFA members participated in the wildlife management competition Nov. 17. They answered questions about identifying mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, fish and equipment as well as questions about wildlife conservation practices and regulations on hunting and fishing.

The team placed 33rd out of 78 teams. Individually, our of 492 individuals, Beeca Schuch was 97th, Alysa Pringle was 165th, Addison Yates was 225th, Clay Shepler was 282nd, Maison Carter was 307th and Ashley Tate was 332nd.