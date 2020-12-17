Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 17, 2020

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA chapter’s Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed in two different contests. Parliamentary Procedure teaches students how to run an organized meeting using “Robert’s Rules of Order.”

The sub-district invitational contest was held virtually through Google Meet. The team placed second, received a “Gold Rating” and advanced to the district contest, which was also held virtually. The team placed second in the district contest as well.

This year, only the top teams will advance to the state competition, due to COVID-19. The team, however, ranked in the top 20 teams in Ohio. Typically, about 200 teams compete in the contest around the state.

The Waterford team included Mackenzie Suprano, Grace Huck, Mackenzie Cary, Ashlee Wagner, Emma Hartline, Josie Burke and Jacob Huffman. The team was coached by Matthew Hartline, the chapter’s adviser.

The chapter also recently concluded its citrus sale for the year. The chapter’s 35 members sold about $20,000 in gross sales. Jud Cooper placed fourth in sales overall and was the top first year member, winning an FFA jacket, Madi Hiener placed third, Ashlee Wagner placed second and Emily Hoffman placed first.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA competed in the District 2 Parliamentary Procedure Contest Dec. 3. The team placed second out of six teams.

Team members included Natasha Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Sarah Irwin, Chloe Shumaker, Jess Miller and Becca Schuch. Alternate members were Ally Ogi, Samantha Kendall and Olivia Sampsel.

This contest followed the Nov. 24 sub-district contest, where the team placed first and qualified for the district contest.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA chapter competed in the State Wildlife Management and State Nature Interpretation career development events. In state wildlife, the team placed 24th out of 78 teams. In state nature, the team placed ninth out of 38 competing teams, earning a top 10 plaque for the state competition.

One member, Madalynn Kennedy, earned a top 10 individual plaque for placing ninth in nature.

Chapter members also competed at the sub-district level competition for Parliamentary Procedure. The team placed third overall and advanced to the district contest for the first time since 2016.