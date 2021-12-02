Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 2, 2021

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Loudonville FFA vice president Jenna Book was selected as the sole person in the state of Ohio to make the national band. She arrived at the national convention Oct. 23 and began practice the next morning. The Loudonville FFA watched her perform during the first general session on Oct. 27.

On Oct. 26, 11 more members of the Loudonville FFA Chapter attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to the convention, the group toured NVP Dairy, Fastenal Warehouse, Umbarger Show Feeds, Poe Hampshire’s Lincoln Tech and Crossroad Genetics.

Not long after returning from National FFA Convention, members of the chapter competed in the District Food Science Contest at Plymouth High School Nov. 3. Team members included Sidney Portz, Laura Cutlip, Olivia Fenton and Kadee Vranekovic. The team earned third place.

• • •

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The sub-district job interview and food science career development event was Nov. 1, at Johnstown High School. Utica FFA chapter’s food science team placed second, with participants Kenneth Davenport, Sam Farley, Georgia Gamble and Audriana Wigle.

In the job interview competition, three chapter members qualified to move on to the district competition. Audrianna Wigle, Brianne Priest and Bella Ellis placed first in their division. Second place winners were Arthur Hollenback, Lindsay Gray and Olivia Dixon. Melinda Wesley placed third.

The district competition for both these contests was Nov. 15, at Zane Trace High School. The food science team placed first. Kenneth Davenport was first place, Georgia Gamble second, Audriana Wigle 31st and Sam Farley 60th. There were nine teams and 68 individuals who participated. In the job interview contest, Audriana Wigle was sixth place, Brianne Priest fourth and Bella Ellis second.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Four members of the Wellington FFA chapter were awarded the American Degree at this year’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Taylor Bealer, Kinsey Grose, Savannah McKee and Hailey Staffeld are the chapter’s 2021 American Degree Recipients.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officers conducted the Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony Nov. 17. There were 28 chapter members that received the Greenhand Degree. There were 18 members who received the Chapter Degree.

During the ceremony the Ohio FFA State President, Jacob Zajkowski, spoke about his experiences and opportunities in FFA. After the ceremony, the annual pie auction took place, with seven pies being auctioned off, made by FFA officers. A total of $2,525 was collected to be used for senior FFA member scholarships.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On October 27-30, 16 Fayetteville FFA members attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indinapolis, Indiana. While on the trip, the chapter toured Poe Hamps Sheep Farm, attended the Brett Young concert, many sessions and ended the week with the rodeo.

Lilly Beebe, a 2021 Fayetteville graduate, was recognized as a top four finalist in the proficiency award area of fruit production during the fifth general session.

• • •

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the National FFA Organization is proud to honor the FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education with the American FFA Degree.

Torie Bosner, Katelyn Huck and Leeann Trippett, of the Waterford FFA chapter, received their American FFA Degrees at the National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 27-30. Each recipient received a gold American FFA Degree Key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Bosner is the daughter of Danny Bosner and Jennifer Wilson and is attending Coker University, majoring in exercise science. Huck is the daughter of Doug and Heather Stephens and is attending West Virginia University Parkersburg, majoring in surgical technology. Trippett is the daughter of Connie Trippett and the late Ralph Trippett and is attending Ohio State University, majoring in agriscience education.