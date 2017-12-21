Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 21, 2017

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA agriculture educator, Gina Neff, received a grant from Ohio Corn and Wheat and The Ohio State University. Neff earned the $3,000 grant by participating in an OSU Ph.D. student’s study about inquiry-based learning.

Neff plans to use the money to purchase more equipment for the agricultural education classroom.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The annual Loudonville FFA greenhand ceremony was held Nov. 30 for all new FFA members. The evening included official opening ceremonies from the current officer team, and Greenhand Jenna Book reciting the FFA creed.

The 2017-2018 State Treasurer, Emily Mullen, gave a motivational speech to members and parents. The 2017-2018 greenhands are eighth graders Jenna Book, Emily Dickson, Ryan Stull, Connor Portz, Olivia Withrow; and freshman, Max Verrochi.

• • •

COVINGTON, Ohio — The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter hosted the first Safe Choices Week at Covington High School, the week of Nov. 13.

On Monday FFA members passed out Smarties and Dum Dums to students and staff that had or didn’t have their seatbelts. On Tuesday, the FFA held a self-defense class during the eighth period for seniors and after school for the rest of the students.

On Wednesday, the FFA held challenges with drunk goggles in the gym in the high school. The goggles varied in intoxication from low to high and from day to night.

On Thursday, each homeroom class was given a safe driving test. Only two students had a perfect score: Jamie Roth and Legend Patty. At the end of the week , overman Staley and Dickerson sponsored Safe Driving shirts for all students that signed the safe driving pledge and gas cards from Al’s BP for the students who participated.