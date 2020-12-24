Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 24, 2020

BELLVILLE, Ohio — The Clear Fork FFA had a novice team and a senior team compete in the Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event. Parliamentary procedure is the body of ethics, rules and customs governing meetings and other operations of clubs, organizations, legislative bodies and other deliberative assemblies.

Teams from FFA chapters from across the U.S. practice carrying out Parliamentary procedures for this contest. Clear Fork’s senior team won the county contest, which was in person. The team went on to the virtual District 7 contest and placed third.

The novice team placed second at the county level, first at the District 7 contest and eighth at the virtual state contest.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Several Northwestern FFA members competed in the virtual Job Interview Career Development Event this year. Participants filled out an application, completed a mock job interview and wrote a follow up letter via Zoom and Google.

This year Val Imhoff, Jadeyn Berry, Ava Stoller and Ella Saal participated. At the district contest, Imhoff competed in Division 4 and earned second place, Berry competed in Division 3 and earned second place, Stoller competed in Division 2 and earned second place and Saal competed in Division 1 and earned first place.

Saal went on to earn fifth place at the state level Dec. 5.

• • •

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — First year Plymouth FFA chapter members Erin Rothhaar and Jack Kelbley were award FFA jackets this year. This fall, the Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the funds for chapters to purchase nearly 200 FFA jackets for first-year members. Students from across Ohio either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids.

Since 2016, Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation have been committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 191 FFA jackets were awarded in 2020 — the most provided in a single year.

In total, the Ohio FFA Foundation has awarded more than 630 jackets since the program’s inception.

Rothhaar’s jacket was donated by Beck’s Hybrids and Kelbley’s jacket was donated by Plymouth Hardware.

Altogether, the Ohio FFA Foundation received nearly 600 applications and nominations for FFA jackets in 2020. Those interested in contributing to this program in the future should contact the Ohio FFA Foundation at jparrish@ohioffa.org. More information about the Blue Jackets program can be found at ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter helped fill 50 care boxes with food items for families in the area. Throughout Dec. 14 and 15, 35 members baked cupcakes, brownies, cookies and pies to put in the boxes. Members also divided seven bushels of citrus fruit and donated 70 quarts of grape juice they processed in the fall to the project.

Members applied for a Living to Serve Grant through the National FFA and organized a dog adoption day Dec. 12. Members helped bake more than 30 pounds of peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats to donate to the Ross County Humane Society through the week. All dogs at the event found forever homes.

The chapter’s fruit sale distributed more than $25,000 worth of inventory to fund chapter activities throughout the year. Members processed 139 jars of grape jelly and adjusted fruit pick up to align with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Students in the Food Science and Plant & Animal Science classes processed nearly 50 pounds of pork side into bacon. They made a cure out of salt, sugar and sodium nitrate. They applied the cure to the pork sides, positioned them between maple slabs and cured them for nine days. On day 10, students rinsed off excess cure and put the sides in a smoker for six hours.

Then, they sliced and taste-tested the bacon. Students took home bacon for their families and shared extra bacon with supporters at Zane Trace.