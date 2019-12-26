Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 26, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA conducted the annual Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony Nov. 25. After the officers conducted opening ceremonies, guest speaker Kayla Clark talked about her journey in the FFA and how important it is to try new things.

The Greenhand and Chapter degree ceremonies then began. In the morning, officers had the chance to dye the freshmen’s hands green to represent Greenhand initiation. Members receiving their Greenhand degree were Dyllan Bender, Dawson Doretich, Tyler Eichelberger, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Kadan McDougale, Jared Miller, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Olivia Sampsel, Becca Schuch, Maria Steiner, Syrus Tish, Cassie Warren and Blaine Winkler.

The members receiving their chapter degrees were Josh Carter, Cora Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Tucker Kaufman, Sami Kendall, Kyle Mowery, Drake Mullet, Ally Ogi, Leah Reining, Chloe Shumaker, Emma Stitzlein and Abby Waers.