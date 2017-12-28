Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 28, 2017

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter held its annual Santa Breakfast at the Hillsdale Elementary School Dec. 2. The admission cost was a pair of pajamas or a money donation.

All proceeds went to Hillsdale Cares. Hillsdale’s preschool-through-third-grade families were invited.

FFA members served breakfast to community members that attended and helped the children make crafts. Children also got to meet Santa Claus.

Heffelfinger Meats and Buckeye Country Creamery donated sausage links and milk to the breakfast.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA visited Ohio State University for the state parliamentary procedure contest. Both teams qualified to compete at the state contest by placing first at the district level.

The varsity parliamentary procedure team included Brock Tegtmeier (chairman), Austen Wood, Cody Tegtmeier, Kyle Piscione (secretary), Cody Morrow, and David Miley. Zach Smith and Jessie Bair were the team’s alternates. The team placed third in the semifinals.

The novice parliamentary procedure team included Sara Cassady (chair), Riley Stull (chair), Craig Wellert, Desiree Smith, Haley Wilson, Valerie Imhoff, Cole Wharton and Lizzy Howman. The team placed fifth overall in the state.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA chapter’s Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed in three contests.

The sub-district contest was held at Waterford High School, where the team placed first, received a “Gold Rating” and advanced to the District Parli Pro Contest, held at the Prichard Laughin Civic Center in Cambridge.

The team placed second at districts, advancing to the state contest for the 14th time in 16 years. The state contest was held Dec. 16 at Ohio State University main campus.

Twenty teams advanced to state out of about 200 teams. The team placed second in their heat, ranking them in the top 10 in state. The team consisted of Breanna Encinias, Aliah Encinias, Ethan Hinton, Stefani Saunders, Anna Jones, Leeann Trippett, Gavinn Tornes and Kami Vogt-Wilson. The team was coached by Adviser Matthew Hartline.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA held its annual Cookies and Crafts with Santa Dec. 7, at Black River Elementary School. Over 150 Black River students, preschool through fifth grade participated.

Elementary students meet Santa after school, played Christmas games and made Christmas cards for local farmers.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace FFA parliamentary procedure team won the state contest Dec. 16, at Ohio State University. Team members included: Meri Grace Carson, Aubrey Schwartz, Garrett Hagler, Adam Ginn, Kylie Pettit, and Abbi Pettit.

The team won the sub-district contest Nov. 28 and district competition Nov. 30 before receiving the seventh highest score on an online exam Dec. 13, which advanced the team to the state competition.

Miami Trace won the state contest with a final score of 827.5. The team is eligible to compete next fall at the national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.