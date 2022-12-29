Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 29, 2022

COLUMBUS — This fall, the Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the funds for chapters to purchase 216 FFA jackets for first-year members. Students from across Ohio either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids. Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation have been committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members since 2017. In total, the Ohio FFA Foundation has awarded 1,073 jackets through this program.

The blue corduroy jacket is part of the National FFA Organization’s official dress; wearing one allows students to participate in several competitions, conferences and events. Altogether, the Ohio FFA Foundation received more than 1,100 applications and nominations for FFA jackets. Those interested in contributing to this program in the future should contact the Ohio FFA Foundation at jparrish@ohioffa.org. More information about the Blue Jackets program can be found at ohioffa.org/foundation.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA advanced parliamentary procedure team recently competed in two different contests. The district contest was held at Waterford High School, where the team placed first, received a gold rating and advanced to the State Parli Pro Contest for the 17th time in 21 years.

The state contest was Dec. 17 at the Delaware Area Career Center. Twenty teams out of approximately 100 advanced to the state contest. At state, teams were split into five heats consisting of four teams for each heat; the winner of each heat advanced to the finals. The team placed first in its heat, advancing to the finals. In the finals, the team finished fourth in the state of Ohio. The Waterford parli pro team consisted of Emma Hartline, Lanee Heiss, McKenzi Farmer, Allison Huck, Katelynn Valandingham and Josie Burke. The team was coached by Matthew Hartline, advisor, and assistant coach Mason Antill.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Some of the Wellington FFA ag business class traveled to Keystone Elementary Nov. 22 to teach the first graders about corn. There were seven students who participated: Dustin Andolsek, Alaina Collins, Kayla Edwards, Scotty Hook, Marshal Mull, Heather Reininger and Mikayla Standen.

The students learned the process of the production of corn, the uses of corn, the benefits of corn and some of the different kinds of corn. Many of the students were surprised to find out that corn is used in products such as chewing gum, toothpaste and makeup, and that corn is beneficial to the eyes, skin and hair.

• • •

Loudonville, Ohio — The annual Loudonville FFA greenhand ceremony was held Dec. 20 for all new FFA members in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The greenhand is the first degree earned by the students in Loudonville FFA. With family and friends in attendance, the greenhands were inducted by the FFA officer team and all inductees proudly received their bronze pin and certificates of accomplishment.

The 29 new greenhands include eighth graders Adam Carroll, Skylar Davis, Chloe Dickson, Austin Felix, Isabella Grassman, Helaina Gray, Elly Hensel, Bailey Henry, Carson Hustack, Gavin Hustack, Evan Kiester, Caleb Koch, Kaden Luyster, Quinn Morris, Jakub Poole, Wiett Porter, Treyton Sanchez, Jaiden Stitzlein, Elliott Strouse, Ashton Tackett, Owen Thompson, Kamron Velasques and Blane Young; and freshmen Hannah Endslow, Coalton Poole, Steven Ringler, Drew Robinson, Nicholas Robinson and Emery Wagner.

• • •

Bloomington, Ill. — Megan Waeltz of Marissa, Illinois, has been named the national winner of the 2023 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “How can agricultural cooperatives stay relevant to future generations?” Ava Knapke, of Celina, Ohio, was one of four runners-up.

They each received $500 and their FFA chapters received $300. She is a member of the Celina FFA Chapter and a student at Celina High School. Her FFA advisor is Emily Turner. This is the 30th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture and understand the unique role of cooperatives.