Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 30, 2021

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA chapter’s Parliamentary Procedure Team recently placed fifth in the state.

The district contest was held at Waterford High School. Here the team placed first, advancing them to the state contest. The state contest was Dec. 18, at the Delaware Area Career Center in Delaware, Ohio. Twenty teams advanced to the state contest out of approximately 200 teams from across Ohio.

The team placed first in their heat, sending them to the state finals. In the finals, the team placed fifth overall. This was the 16th time Waterford advanced to the state competition since 2002-2003. This was also the programs eight top five finish since 2002-2003. The team will receive a fifth place banner from the Ohio FFA Foundation and a picture plaque to hang in the classroom for their efforts.

The team included Mackenzie Suprano, Grace Huck, Mackenzie Cary, Ashlee Wagner, Emma Hartline and Josie Burke. The team was coached by Matthew Hartline, adviser.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Dec. 1, West Holmes FFA had two teams travel to Bellevue for the district parliamentary procedure contest.

The senior team consisting of Cora Crilow, Sarah Irwin, Jess Miller, Ally Ogi, Becca Schuch, Chloe Shumaker, Maria Steiner and Leah Reining placed third. The junior team consisting of Ian Barr, Colby Long, Alex Pringle, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate and Gabby Yates placed third.

The chapter sent two members to the state job interview contest Dec. 4. Ally Ogi placed eighth in division four. Maren Drzazga placed eighth in division two. The contest included turning in a cover letter and resume, filling out an application, going through an interview and writing a follow up letter.