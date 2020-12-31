Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 31, 2020

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA and the greenhouse classes of the Waterford Agricultural Education program have been busy growing and harvesting lettuce in their greenhouse.

The lettuce is grown with aquaponics, which is a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic animals supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which, in turn, purify the water.

The greenhouse class currently raises a hybrid bluegill and green and red leaf lettuce, spinach, mustards, kale and bok choy and cherry and grape tomatoes. About once a month, the class harvests the lettuce and donates it to the school cafeteria.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA member Ashley Tate participated in the state job interview contest Dec. 5. She went through an interview process and had to do a cover letter, application and follow up letter. Tate placed second in the novice category.