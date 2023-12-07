Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 7, 2023

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA helped fill Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The boxes are packaged for ages 2-14 and are filled with items such as personal care items, clothing, toys and school supplies. This year the chapter was able to package 25 boxes for boys and girls in other countries.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA attended the 96th annual National FFA Convention last month. The following members attended the National FFA Convention: Mallory Gilbert, Morgan Ervin, Jacoby Gilbert, Chet McNeil, Kate Johnson, Gabi Riedel, Kirsten Boreman, Brooke Hershey, Kaylee Cherry, McCullough Porter and Alivia Welch.

During the trip, the FFA visited Sunrise Cooperative in Crestline, Ohio; Albanese Candy Factory in Merrillville, Indiana; Case IH farm equipment company; Cozy Nook Dairy Farm; the University of Wisconsin; Indianapolis Children’s Museum; Adrenaline Family Adventures trampoline park and attended various sessions at the convention.

Additionally, Northwestern-Wayne FFA had five graduates receive their FFA American Degree, including Jadeyn Berry, daughter of Bruce and the late Susan Berry; Dugan McLuaghlin, grandson of Diane and the late Paul McLaughlin; Arianna Borton, daughter of Jim and Sherri Borton; Rylee Dawson, son of Scott and Jennifer Dawson and Zoey Dudte, daughter of Cary and the late Michelle Dudte. Congratulations to those outstanding FFA members!

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 7, Northwestern FFA participated in the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure CDE at Smithville High School where the Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team placed first in the contest. The team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Mallory Gilbert, Preston Wilcox, Kirsten Boreman, Kayla Cutter and Emma Connelly. The Novice Parliamentary Procedure team had placed third at the contest. The team consists of Alivia Welch, Lillian Boreman, Olivia Madden, Madi Fraizer, Sophia Morris, Haley McLaughlin, Brooke Hershey, Kenzie Cutter and Allie Wellert.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 7, Northwestern FFA had four students participate in the Job Interview CDE, including Emma Connelly, Kalya Cutter, Clara Saal and Kade Tegtmeier. Emma Connelly placed second in Division 2, Kayla Cutter placed first in Division 3, Clara Saal placed first in Division 1 and Kade Tegtmeier placed second in Division 4. By placing first Clara and Kayla competed in the state prelims competition on Nov. 18. Clara placed fifth and Kayla placed eighth overall.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Two East Knox FFA members recently finished 18th in the State Animal Management Career Development Event held in the Kasich Building at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus. Ava Page placed 18th, just four points out of the top ten, and Miranda Fawcett finished 20th out of 121 individuals.

This is the third time that East Knox FFA has had a team in the State Animal Management CDE finishing 18th all three times.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter recently held its annual greenhand and chapter degree ceremony. This year there were 33 members awarded their greenhand degree and 32 members were awarded their chapter degree. In addition to those awards, there were 17 members who were recognized for receiving a FFA Jacket Scholarship awarded by Farm Credit Mid America. Also, congratulations to the November member of the month, Willow Funk.

At the event, guests were able to listen to a speech given by Chloee Howard, the Ohio FFA vice president at large. After the ceremony the officers had their annual pie auction where proceeds go towards FFA senior scholarships. Thank you to Drew Turner for auctioning off the pies.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA attended the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo last month.

During its trip the FFA visited the Airstream Manufacturing Plant & Heritage Center, Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Schwieterman Robotic Dairy Farm, the Indiana State Fairgrounds to enjoy the Rodeo, The Garage Indy, Zip City, the NCAA Hall of Champions Museum and attended various sessions at the convention.

Additionally, Mark Abel, Megan Schwendeman, Katelynn Smeltzer and Mason Weber received their American Degree.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Nov. 16, Ashland FFA hosted the District 2 Food Science and Technology Career Development Event where six schools competed for a spot at the State Food Science and Technology CDE in January.

Students identified tools like a Botswick Consistometer or a pH meter, identified aromas, chose the different food item at the triangle test, solved production math problems, identified types of customer inquiry letters and determined the safety violation depicted in pictures.

Plymouth FFA finished first, Ashland finished second, Buckeye Central finished third, Crestview finished fourth, Loudonville finished fifth and Monroeville finished sixth.

Individually, Katelyn Swingle, of Plymouth, was first; Braden Montgomery, of Plymouth, was second; Haley McNaull, of Ashland, was third; Chloe McFrederick and Thomas Steele, of Ashland, tied for fourth and Chiyo Harris, of Plymouth, was fifth.

Plymouth and Ashland will represent District 2 at the State Food Science and Technology CDE in January.

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA attended the 96th National FFA Convention last month.

In addition to leadership advancement activities, members got to visit the Louisville Slugger Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Churchill Downs, the World’s Toughest Rodeo and the first-ever Buckeye Bash in the Barn.

On the final day of the trip, the chapter attended the fourth general session to celebrate as Mrs. Cathy Bishop walked across the stage to receive her Honorary American Degree. The Honorary American Degree is the highest honor given to a supporter or friend of the FFA. Mrs. Bishop was one of 213 people from all 50 states to receive the honor this year.

•••

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — On Nov. 16, Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings visited Mount Vernon FFA.

Jennings attended Felicity-Franklin High School where he served as the FFA’s treasurer, secretary, vice president and president. During his time visiting with the ag students at Mount Vernon, he had them play a variety of games and shared his experiences in FFA.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 20, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual Halloween meeting at Velvet View Farms.

At the meeting, the chapter decided to hold an awareness fair before greenhand initiation and pay for supplies, to award a parent with a $15 gas card and a student with a $15 gift card, to approve Salvation Army bell ringing as recommended by the community service committee, to attend the Fall Trap Shoot on Oct. 28, to host the leadership night and pay for supplies, to send officers to the Soil and Water Banquet and pay for registration for officers and award winners and their parents, to apply funds of the donation from Darling Ingredients to the leadership night, to sponsor the fifth-grade farm tour poster contest and to have Anna Moeller speak at greenhand initiation and give her a gift valued at $50.

Members also enjoyed dinner, a haunted trail and a costume contest.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA recently held its annual Greenhand Lock-In. There were 18 Freshmen present, including Jenna Brumme, Carmen Burgett, Landrie Croskey, Benjamin Forrer, Steven Grandstaff, Rainbow Haudenschild, Carson Horn, Logan Horn, Colton Leyda, Shane Lorentz, Keston McKinney, Carolyn McMillen, Emberlyn Miller, Emma Mittman, Billy Patten, Dylan Sours, Nate Sprang and Easton Uhl. Presenters included the officers, Alex Pringle, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch, Garrett Fowler, Claire Drzazga, Wyatt Myers, Maison Carter and Quentin Vehrs, and seniors, Laina Croskey, John Maloney, Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Torrie Savage, Wyatt Schlauch and Tyler Zimmerly, who all helped plan and conduct the activities for the night.

At the Lock-In, the attendees played games, ate pizza, made T-shirts and the seniors shared their favorite memories. The seniors and officers also educated the freshmen on opportunities in the FFA via stations, including The Importance of Being involved, Trips/Camps, Dairy Judging/General Livestock, Job Interview/Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, Agricultural Sales, Leadership, Fruit Sale, In the Classroom, Record Keeping, Official Dress and Shop/Independent Study.

Additionally, greenhand elections were conducted. The 2022-2023 greenhand officers who were elected include President Shane Lorentz, Vice President Emmy Miller, Secretary Landrie Croskey, Treasurer Cara McMillen, Reporter Carson Horn, Sentinel Billy Patten, Student Advisor Keston McKinney and Historian Logan Horn.