Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 9, 2021

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Five members of the Black River FFA chapter recently represented our chapter in the District Job Interview Career Development Event at Smithville High School. Devin Wiles, Charlie Hollan, Summer Sooy, Kylie Leonard and Chloee Howard were amongst other District 3 FFA members within their respective divisions.

Howard, Leonard and Wiles competed in the senior, junior and eighth grade divisions and earned first place. Sooy and Hollan competed in the sophomore and freshman divisions and earned second place.

On Nov. 16, the Black River FFA participated in the sub-district Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Black River High School.

This year’s senior team was led by chapter president Chloee Howard; secretary Katie Seger; and members Madison Bias, Abigail Groesser, Ridge Martin, Eva Kodicovic and alternate Summer Sooy. The team earned a second place finish and gold rating.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Nov. 4, four members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter competed in the Sub-District FFA Job Interview Contest held at the Brown County Fairgrounds. Sarah Wolfer placed first in the junior division, Claire Schaefer placed first in the sophomore division and Cole Gauche placed second in the freshmen division. They all advanced to the District 9 contest.

On Nov. 9, they competed in the FFA District 9 Job Interview Contest held at Peebles high school. Wolfer and Schafer placed sixth, and Gauche placed eighth in their divisions.

The chapter held a collection for toys, hygiene items, clothes and more for Operation Christmas Child Nov. 1-17. Members collected enough items to fill more than 25 donation boxes.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 18, members of the Northwestern FFA chapter traveled to Shelby High School to attend a leadership night. This was the first leadership night in three years, due to COVID-19. The chapter sent 16 members. All members participated in group sessions with the State President, Jake Zajkowski and the State Sentinel, Faith Galavich.

Four chapter members competed in the district job interview contest Nov. 9, at Smithville High School. Jadeyn Berry placed third, and Ava Stoller placed second in their respective divisions. Kayla Cutter placed first in her division and will advance to the state contest.

The chapter also sent novice and advanced teams to competed in the sub-district parliamentary procedure contest at Black River High School. The novice team, made up of Kayla Cutter, Kaylee Cherry, Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Chloe Starcher, Addy Connelly, McKenna Connelly and Emmalee Connelly, placed first and will advance to the district contest.

The advanced team, made up of Hanna Wilson, Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Kirsten Boreman, Preston Wilcox, Logan Garman and Ava Stoller placed first overall and will also advance.

The chapter began a community service project with Samaritan’s Purse at the beginning of November. By the end of the collection time, Nov. 19, the chapter collected and boxed 84 boxes for the charity.