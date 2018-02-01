Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 1, 2018

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Five Black River FFA members participated in the chapters annual Chili Cookoff. After members sampled each recipe, “People’s Choice” awards were given to the top three members: Brianna Englehart, Jeffrey Owen, and Cori and Callee Aviles.

In addition to the winners, the following FFA members also attended the event: Eric Cordonnier, Hannah Abfall, Shay Ladina, Hope Diaz, Rebecca Stroud and Joey Duche.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA chapter participated in a Christmas Tree pick-up for the community Jan. 4.

Members Kyle Piscione, Cody Morrow, Brock Tegtmeier and Cody Tegtmeier went to areas around the Northwestern School District to pick up the trees.

The trees were donated to the West Salem Beagle Club to be used for wildlife habitats.