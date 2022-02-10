Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 10, 2022

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Loudonville FFA had three officer books reach a state FFA ranking of gold, with the chapter scrapbook, secretary’s book and treasurer’s book.

Chapter historian Sydney Portz earned a perfect score on the scrapbook, with a book with over 80 pictures, 20 articles written by reporters Grace Ringler and Tommy Haring, and newsletters, social media posts and chapter memorabilia.

Linde Hahn earned a gold rating on the secretary’s book, with minutes from at least four meetings, correspondence and thank you notes, the yearly calendar and more. Treasurer Laura Cutlip earned a gold rating with monthly reports, a yearly budget, receipts for the calendar year and more.

All three officers will receive their state pins at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter sent 13 members to the Ohio FFA Mission/Impact Leadership Conference Jan. 15-16, in Dublin, Ohio. Members attended six sessions on communication, teamwork and leadership, and a dance.

The Fayetteville FFA officer books went through district evaluations Jan. 27 and all received gold ratings. Treasurers Cassidy Feldhaus and Sam Iles, and secretary Anne Murphy will all be recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter is currently holding its annual strawberry sale. Delivery is the week of March 1. The FFA is selling full flats (eight pints) for $21 per flat. Order forms are due Feb. 11. To order, contact the high school ag department at 419-846-3833, ext. 1043 or 1317. Make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

The chapter also had a successful sausage sale this year. Members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats, Inc. Jan. 29 to make the sausage. Eight members, along with several community members, alumni and teachers, participated. The chapter sold 4,080 pounds of sausage.