Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 11, 2021

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter is currently holding its annual strawberry sale.

The strawberries are Florida camarosa/selva strawberries. Delivery is the week of March 1. The FFA is selling full flats, eight pints, for $20 per flat. Order forms are due Feb. 12. To order, reach out to a Northwestern FFA member or contact the high school ag department at 419-846-3833, ext. 1317 or 1043. Make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Chloee Howard, a member of the Black River FFA, is one of two recipients in Medina County to receive a Ohio State Beekeepers Association scholarship.

Chloee is a junior at Black River High School. Howard will receive all the pieces to construct her own beehive, beekeeping tools, a one-year membership to OSBA and the Medina County Beekeepers Association, free attendance to the OSBA convention and apiary manuals. The OSBA Partnership Program supports new and young beekeepers.

In addition to her beekeeping kit, Chloee will be partnered with mentors, Paul Kosmos and Peggy Garnes, as well as the Medina County Beekeepers Association. Scholarship recipients will make a project presentation to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association at the annual conference in 2021. Howard also plans to present her beekeeping project at the Medina County Fair.

• • •

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Lily Wolf, of Hamilton, Ohio, has been named the Ohio state winner of the 2021 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members.

The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.

In her contest entry, Wolf said, “Imagine if we created biodegradable field signs made from petrochemicals. Not only would this help the environment, but it would also be cheaper in the long run.”

Wolf is a student at Edgewood High School and a member of the Edgewood/Butler Tech FFA chapter. Her FFA adviser is Kellie Beiser.

As the contest winner, Wolf will receive a $500 award from GROWMARK. Her FFA chapter will also receive a $300 award in honor of her accomplishment. Four state runners-up will each receive a $125 award.

The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, in alphabetical order, Ava Knapke, Celina FFA, Celina, Ohio; Cassandra Mavis, Fairview FFA, Edgerton, Ohio; Luke Meyer, Fort Loramie FFA, Anna, Ohio; and Cassidy Mrakuzic, Black River FFA, Homerville, Ohio.