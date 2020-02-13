Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 13, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA Chapter has had another successful year selling sausage. Members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats Inc. Feb. 1 to make the sausage. Along with several community members, alumni, teachers and members such as Jadeyn Berry, Alex Borton, Avery Garver, Jameson Holtz, Lizzy Howman, Dugan McLaighlin, Abby Ramseyer, Leeanna Ruegg, Riley Stull, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaitlyn Praisler and Cole Wharton helped with making sausage. This year the chapter sold a little more than 3,100 pounds of sausage.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Recently, five Black River FFA members put their marketing tools to practice by participating in the Ohio FFA State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event. The competition helps to stimulate an interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. The following members placed 11th in the competition: Cori Aviles, Chloee Howard, Molly Cordonnier, Cassidy Mrakuzic and Joe Mennell.

• • •

WILMINGTON, Pa. — Wilmington Area FFA members attended and participated in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan. 4-11 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The following members received their Keystone Degree: Christa Ealy, Emily Withers, Mattie Horchler, Ashley Wagner, Kaylee Vastano, Raymond Wagner, Ashton Susen, Joe Vanasco, Izaiah Haines, Tommy Fair and Ian Sullivan. Mattie Horchler received the Western Region Star in Production. FFA Jackets were awarded to Logan King, Renee Ealy, Kaity Jo Reimers, Maelee Whiting, Jayla Telesz and Vinnie Fenati.

Romy Slick, Callie Whiting, Emilie Richardson and Reimers received third place in agriculture education horticultural exhibits for their making maple syrup demonstration.

Rylynn Seeley received first place for her display, How Magnetic Fields Affect Plant Growth.

The Queens and Jokers square dancing team received at blue ribbon: Katelyn Boyle, Telesz, Audrey Staples, Kaila Lahr, Seeley, Henry Ochs, King, Isaiah Haines and Wagner. The Spurs and Skirts received a blue ribbon: M. Whiting, Grace Whiting, Amber Breetz, Trista Thomas, Fenati, Fair and Austin Neely. The Crazy Eights received a blue ribbon: Faith Jones, Lia Vastano, Norah West, Abi Koprivnak, Lily Ochs, Michael Hoffman, Susen, Morgan Whiting, Colton Huston and Grace Fenati.

Other winners: Livestock — beef cattle, Alumnus Jenna Peoples; junior market animals — goat, Elon Horchler; lamb, M. Horchlor; and poultry — eggs, Seeley.

• • •

MASSILLON, Ohio — The R.G. Drage CTC FFA chapter held its monthly meeting Jan. 15, with 47 members present and one guest. The guest was shadowing the animal science program for the day.

The chapter will soon starts its spring fundraiser which includes Florida strawberries and D.B. Yummers Barbecue sauce.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Loudonville FFA had three officer books reach a state FFA ranking of gold with their chapter scrapbook, secretary’s book and treasurer’s book.

Chapter historian Conner Portz earned a perfect score on the scrapbook. Jenna Book earned a gold rating on the secretary’s book and treasurer Cody Morris earned a gold rating with monthly reports, a yearly budget, receipts for the calendar year and more.

All three officers will go on stage at the Ohio FFA Convention in May to pick up their state pins. It has been several years since all three books earned gold ratings.