Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 24, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter was represented by three teams at the District 3 Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event Feb. 16. This year, the event was hosted by the Wayne County Career Center.

This was the first-year participating in the event for all six of the chapter members. The teams earned fourth, sixth and seventh place at the district event. They included Logan Leonard and Jake Reisinger, Peter Howard and Jake Maat and Jeffery Czarny and Jake Mennell.

• • •

WARSAW, Ohio — The River View FFA chapter had three members compete in the district public speaking event. Taryn Tumblin competed in the creed contest, Brianna Karr competed in the beginning prepared contest and Leah Allen competed in the prepared contest.

The contest was at Meadowbrook High School on Feb. 17. River View FFA is also preparing to celebrate National FFA Week, with several activities planned throughout the week.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwaye FFA chapter’s science fair was a big hit this year. The planimal and livestock classes experimented with different ag-related topics.

Colton Rhoda and Austin Hamlink, in the planimal classes, experimented with different deer food and what food deer eat more. They set up a trail camera and three different kinds of minerals for deer to eat. The deer liked the one with the most nutrients.

Tied for first place in the science fair were Kya Csapo and Morgan Wiles, and Olivia Stoudmire. Tied for second was Blake Simmons and Marley Snyder. The third place winners were Kyle Olszewski and Luke Larrison.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA agricultural communications team competed in the state contest Feb. 12. The team placed fourth in the state. Individual placings were Ashley Tate, fourth, Cora Crilow, 12th, Sarah Irwin, 28th, and Alysa Pringle, 50th.

The chapter hosted a fundraiser at the Berlin Farmstead Feb. 8. Members were greeters, hostesses and table cleaners.

Four West Holmes FFA members participated in the state nursery landscape contest Feb. 9. The team placed 17th in the state. Individually, Alex Pringle was 74th, Quentin Vehrs was 75th, Colby Long was 92nd and Adam Mast was 137th.