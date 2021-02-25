Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 25, 2021

SULLIVAN, Ohio — As part of its January service project, the Black River FFA chapter presented every sophomore a free ice scraper, with additional ones available in the lobby. The chapter also provided windshield fluid, and FFA officers helped students fill their tanks with it.

Chapter president Cassidy Mrakuzic and members Molly Cordonnier and Kylie Leonard gave a brief presentation on safe driving practices and precautions during the winter months.

Black River FFA has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities for a statewide Community Clunker Clean Up. Ohio FFA chapters, including Black River, are working to clean up their communities by removing and donating used vehicles and farm equipment to benefit the charity.

The Ohio FFA chapter that secures the most donations, of at least five vehicles, by April 1, will receive a $10,000 prize. Donations can be from anywhere in Ohio.

If you would like to support the Black River FFA, community members can call 800-332-8201 to schedule the free pick up of used vehicles or equipment and use the promotional code (#OH0028) to ensure the donation is associated with the Black River FFA chapter. All car donations must be accompanied by the title of the car. Donations may qualify for tax deductions.

Recently, six chapter members participated in the Ohio FFA State Grain Merchandising Career Development Event. The team, including Chloee Howard, Molly Cordonnier, Hope Diaz, Cassidy Mrakuzic, Shane Zacharyasz and Joe Mennell, placed seventh. Howard placed eighth out of more than 303 participants. The team and Howard will earn state top 10 recognition.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Four West Holmes FFA members participated in the District 2 speaking contest hosted virtually by Bellevue and Plymouth Feb. 16.

Jayme Pennell placed first in extemporaneous speaking. Garrett Houin placed second in prepared speaking. Becca Schuch placed first in beginning prepared speaking. Emily Sheely placed third in the creed speaking contest.

Before the district contest, all four members competed in the sub-district contest Feb. 9.

Pennell will compete in the state competition March 6.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter and Adult Farmers Club had its annual sausage breakfast Feb. 5 at Zane Trace High School. During the week leading up to the event, FFA members came to the school’s cafeteria kitchen on a snow day to cut, season and grind meat from eight hogs that were purchased from Bay’s Food Market, in Lancaster.

Members of the Zane Trace Adult Farmers Club and Zane Trace cafeteria staff instructed and assisted the chapter members. They then stuffed the sausage into casings and rolled them into links the next day.

At the breakfast, 45 chapter members were involved in preparing and serving the sausage along with pancakes, coffee and orange juice to community members who attended the breakfast. This year, the members offered a drive through lane for meals in addition to the usual carry out and sit down options.

Despite the challenges involved in hosting the event this year, members served nearly 600 meals and were able to raise just over $4,000 in donations on the morning of the breakfast. They also received $1,875 in donations from area farms, businesses and community members to help purchase the hogs.

This allowed the chapter to approve a donation of $2,500 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and $500 to the Ross County Junior Fair after all expenses from the breakfast were accounted for.