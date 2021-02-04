Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 4, 2021

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter’s senior parliamentary procedure team placed second at subdistricts and fourth at districts. Evan Staurt, Frankie Dismore, Austin Barcroft, Destiny LaFever, Grayson Littleton, Jessica LaForest, Skylar Ramsay and Rylei Baker were on the senior team.

The junior team, including Masson Sanders, Kole Eichelberger, Audrey Oliver, Baileigh Courdrey, Tiarra Mager and Sam Yahney, also competed at the events.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Five members of the Utica FFA chapter participated in the ag biotechnology career development event Jan. 22.

Team members identified lab equipment, read an SDS sheet, took a general knowledge exam and completed a lab practicum. This team placed sixth out of 27 teams, earning a plaque to go on the wall outside their classroom.

The team included Georgia Gamble, who placed 15th, Kenneth Davenport, who placed 19th, Kathryn Ramseyer, who placed 27th, Jenna Owens, who placed 82nd, and Zachery Cyphers, who placed 156th. There were 238 participants.