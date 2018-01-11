Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 11, 2018

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA participated in the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest Dec. 4, at Triway High School.

The senior team placed third, receiving a gold rating, and included: president, Cori Aviles; secretary, Hannah Abfall; members, Cassidy Mrakuzic, Mya Kunsman, Katlyn Kubitz, Anna Shearer, and alternate Shay Ladina.

The junior team placed second, earning a gold rating, and included: president, Alexa Shearer; vice president, Molly Cordonnier; secretary, Chloee Howard; sentinel, Kaitlyn Long; reporter, Kiersten Hendershot; and member, Joe Mennell.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Four members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter traveled to The Ohio State University to compete in the Ohio FFA Food Science and Technology career development event.

Junior Cody Clark led the team with a ninth-place individual finish out of 80 competitors. Senior Mike Bell, junior Nick Naumovski and sophomore Dylan Wolfe rounded out the team.

During Dec. 13-15 members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter sorted and distributed over $25,000 worth of fruit, nuts, cheese and sauces as part of their annual fundraiser.

ZT FFA Coffee and College event connected graduates to 45 current students, Dec. 14. The graduates formed a panel and discussed questions from current juniors and seniors about their experiences in the first few months of post-graduate life.

Zane Trace FFA and Gay-Straight Alliance partner to open the Pioneer Pantry. This past fall, students in the FFA chapter learned that their food pantry partner, Church Triumphant Food Pantry, would be reducing their operations from once a week to once a month by January 2018.

The members converted a storage closet into a pantry. A “pack the pantry” drive was held during the first week of December and more than 1,100 items were collected during this time, which allowed the pantry to officially open its doors on Dec. 12.