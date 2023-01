Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 12, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA participated in the State Parliamentary Procedure CDE at Delaware Area Career Center, Dec. 17. The advanced parliamentary procedure team competed at the state level and placed second in its room. The team placed in the top 10 of the state. The team consisted of Hanna Wilson, president; Mallory Gilbert, secretary; Kade Tegtmeier, member; Preston Wilcox, member; Kirsten Boreman, member; Kayla Cutter, member; and Evan McKay, member.

