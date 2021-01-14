Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 14, 2021

OBERLIN, Ohio — Ohio FFA has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio for a second year to create a statewide Community Clunker Clean Up. Ohio FFA chapters, including Firelands FFA, are working to clean up communities by removing and donating used vehicles and farm equipment.

The Ohio FFA chapter that secures the most donations, of at least five vehicles, by April 1, 2021, will receive a $10,000 prize. Firelands FFA was second place in Ohio last year by one donation.

Donations can be made from anywhere in Ohio. To support Firelands FFA, community members can call 800-332-8201 to schedule the pick up of their used vehicle or equipment and use the promotional code (#OH0088) to ensure the donation is associated with the local FFA chapter.

All car donations must be accompanied by the title of the car. Funds raised through auction of the donated item will directly support Ronald McDonald House Charities families. Donations may qualify for tax deductions.

More information is available at ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/community-clunker-cleanup.

For questions about Firelands’s Community Clunker Clean up, contact sfinnegan@firelandsschools.org.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Three members of the Black River FFA represented the chapter in the virtual State Job Interview Career Development Event Dec. 5. Molly Cordonnier, Chloee Howard and Kennadi Fusco were among nine other individuals within their divisions.

The Job Interview competition allows students to showcase their ability to apply and interview for a position within an agricultural company. Each member prepared a resume and cover letter, compiled a portfolio, completed an application, interviewed with a company representative and completed a follow up letter. Students were divided into divisions based upon their grade level.

After a second round of interviews, Fusco earned fourth place in the sophomore division, Howard earned 10th in the junior division and Cordonnier earned ninth in the senior division.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA members participated in the Food Science and the Parliamentary Procedure career development events recently.

FFA members Desiree Smith, Val Imhoff, Jadeyn Berry, Ava Stoller, Melanie Imhoff and Hanna Wilson competed in the food science contest, which was held virtually. Participants were asked general knowledge questions about food science. They were also asked to identify food science equipment, identify safety and quality issues of foods and complete a math practicum.

At the district contest, Val Imhoff earned fourth place, Smith earned seventh place, Stoller earned 11th place and Melanie Imhoff earned 17th place. The team went on to compete at the state contest, where they placed 29th out of 61 teams.

This year, Northwestern FFA’s Novice Parliamentary Procedures team included Kade Tegmeier as president, Kirsten Boreman as vice president, Mallory Gilbert as secretary, Preston Wilcox as treasurer, Kaylee Cherry as reporter, Hayden Cline as student advisor, Kayla Cutter as sentinel and Will Hamey as the member.

The team won the district event, which was held online. The team went on to the state competition, where they placed fourth overall.