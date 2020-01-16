Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 16, 2020

SULLIVAN, Ohio —Two members of the Black River FFA represented the chapter Dec. 7 in the state job interview career development event at The Ohio State University. Chloee Howard and Anna Shearer were amongst nine other individuals within their respective divisions. Howard competed in the sophomore division and earned seventh place, and Shearer competed in the senior division and earned ninth place.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — During the month of December, River Valley FFA collected more than 100 items for the Marion County dog pound as its annual donation. Each grade level was responsible for a wide variety of items from cleaning supplies and office supplies, to dog food, treats and toys. Two senior officers delivered the items to the pound.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The Utica FFA hosted an Ohio Leadership Night Dec. 12. Not only did members from the Utica FFA participate, but there were also chapters from Mount Vernon, Licking Valley, Highland and Centerburg. Ohio FFA President Holly McClay and Ohio Vice President at Large Beth Pozderac led activities. Each member had to donate two cans of food or $5 to attend. Total there were 107 cans of food and $100 donated to the Utica food pantry.