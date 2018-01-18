Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 18, 2018

VINCENT, Ohio — The Warren FFA chapter will be starting the annual strawberry sale. Barbecue sauce, cheese and Warren FFA T-shirts will also be sold. Contact a Warren FFA member or Allen Clark, FFA adviser, to place an order.

The Warren FFA will also be starting celebrations for National FFA Week. This year’s festivities will include a chili cook-off, dress up days, and drive your tractor to school day.

• • •

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Local FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or other noteworthy agricultural project are eligible to apply for a Tractor Supply Co. grant.

The Grants for Growing campaign is a competitive grant program. To qualify for a grant, FFA advisers must visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit an application by Feb. 14.

Grants have a minimum value of $500 and a maximum value of $5,000.

To support the program, Tractor Supply will host a 10-day in-store fundraising period Feb. 16-25, which will give customers the opportunity to donate at checkout. All in-store donations will remain within the state they are donated.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter volunteered to ring bells for the Salvation Army Dec. 21, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., outside the Wooster Walmart. Thirty-nine members participated throughout the day.