Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 20, 2022

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA chapter concluded its citrus sale for the year. The chapter has approximately 50 members and sold around $30,000 in gross sales, equally around $600 gross, per member sold. Allison Huck placed third, Payge Lane placed second and Emily Hoffman placed first.

• • •

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA’s CDE teams recently competed at state contests. The food science and technology team placed 13th in the state, after winning the district contest. Team members included senior Megan Lindenberger and freshmen Kansas Huston, Katelyn Swingle and Kristen Swingle. Lindenberger led the team as the 13th highest individual overall.

The novice parliamentary procedure career and leadership development team placed 10th in the state after placing second in the district.

Team members included president: Kristen Swingle, vice president: Kansas Huston, secretary: Katelyn Swingle, reporter: Nicole Beverage, sentinel: Ava Stine, student adviser: Morgan Follett, members: Addison Slone, Rylee Gowitzka, Alyson Lewis and Rylee Edwards.