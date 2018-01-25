Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 25, 2018

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Four members of the West Greene FFA chapter received their Keystone (state) Degree awarded at the Pennsylvania Farm Show during the Mid-winter State FFA Convention; Garret Ross, Caitlin Orndorff, Ashley Rogers, and Zach Abbott Ross’ supervised agricultural experience was in lawn care service entrepreneurship. Abbott’s SAE was in job placement. Rogers’ SAE was in sheep finishing and Orndorff’s SAE was in horse breeding, poultry production and event barn entrepreneurship.

Orndorff was also awarded the of the Pennsylvania State Star in Agribusiness.

She will be representing Pennsylvania in the area of Agribusiness at the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts, in September.