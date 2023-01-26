Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 26, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA rang bells for the Salvation Army Dec. 21 at Wooster Walmart from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. This was an opportunity for FFA members to raise money for the Salvation Army for those in need, along with earning community service hours.

The members who participated in one hour bell ringing shifts were as follows: Ava Stoller, Mel Imhoff, Kaylee Cherry, Claire Buchholz, Mallory Bloom, Corbin Chanay, Logan Fiala, Alivia Welch, Audrina Smith, Easton Thomas, Grace Noble, Jacoby Gilbert, Chet McNeil, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Emma Connelly, Hanna Wilson, Lauren Vaughan, Bri Lance, Gabby Ream, Mallory Gilbert, Kirsten Boreman, Kelsee Smith, Ava O’Laughlin, Ella Saal, Haley Caldwell, Kara Burgan, Caydence Scale, Morgan Ervin, Bricen Snow, Luke Wilkinson, Preston Wilcox, Audrey Wilcox, Ravenna Stiegelmeyer, Olivia Scarbrough, Gabi Riedel, Cheyenne Friend, Neveah Kirk, Arian M., Cara Mckay, Andi Jackson, Braiden Franks, Addy Connelly, Kate Johnson, Makennna Connelly, Mary Wellert, Brooklyn Buzzard and Keagan Johns.

“Christmas on the Equator” was held at Northwestern High School from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 19. During this event, students were able to dress up in Hawaiian and Christmas clothing. Numerous schools attended to celebrate the holiday season with other local FFA chapters. Northwestern FFA, Norwyane FFA, Hillsdale FFA, Triway FFA, West Holmes FFA and Smithville FFA all attended the event. During this event, members ate baked potatoes and pulled pork sandwiches followed by cornhole, line dancing, card games and board games. This event was a way for students to meet new people while also learning new line dances.