Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 27, 2022

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA hosted the first “Christmas on the Equator” event Dec. 20. Norwayne, Smithville, West Holmes and Triway FFAs all attended.

The evening started off with dinner in the ag shop and led to line and square dancing in the cafeteria ,led by a caller. Following the dancing, there was a dodgeball tournament to wrap up the evening.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA chapter sent five FFA officers to the Huntingdon University FFA Leadership Summit Jan. 20.

They began their day listening to speakers, and learning about Indiana’s agriculture industry. From there, they participated in hands-on activities facilitated by the Indiana State FFA Officers to help strengthen their leadership as individuals and as a whole.

The junior and senior officers that attended were resident, Emma Howard; vice president, Maddison Gearig; secretary, Carlie Kiess; treasurer, Olivia Mitchell; and reporter, Kerrin Towers.