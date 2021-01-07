Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 7, 2021

BELLVILLE, Ohio — The Clear Fork FFA chapter held its annual fruit and nut sale this year. The chapter had a no contact ordering system so that the members and the customers could stay safe. Members delivered fruits and nuts through a no contact drive thru or by delivering the orders themselves.

The fruits and nuts available included oranges, grapefruits, a variety of apples, peanuts, cashews and mixtures of nuts. These items came from out of state farms that support several FFA chapters locally and nationwide. Overall, the sale was successful.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio —The Fayetteville FFA partnered with Toys for Tots to hold a toy drive Nov. 16 through Dec. 14.

The chapter also partnered with WCHO Buckeye Country 105.5 radio station and recorded radio promotions that were played on air to advertise the drive and encourage people to donate toys. There were designated boxes in each school building of the Fayetteville-Perry district for the toy collection.

During this time, the chapter successfully collected 228 toys and other items, donated by the students and members of the community.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — Due to COVID-19, this year, fruit sales went differently than expected for the River Valley FFA chapter. The chapter were able to do an online order, but also physical orders, like years before. Many students came in early Dec. 9 to help unload fruit. The fruit was all organized and ready to go that night. Things went smoothly, so the chapter plans to continue doing an online order in the future.