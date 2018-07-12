Roundup of FFA news for July 12, 2018

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Eighteen West Holmes FFA members traveled to FFA Camp Muskingham for the Ohio Leadership Conference, June 22. These members were Ethan Feikert, Taylor Feikert, Hannah Goines, Bree Houin, Amy Hughes, John Hughes, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Brianna Lamp, Ally Ogi, Jayme Pennell, Kylie Ramirez, Abby Rohr, Tierra Slaubauch, Rebecca Sprang, Emma Stitzlein, and Maddie Stitzlein.

Camp members listened to leadership sessions, participated in outdoor activities and Laura Irwin participated in the camp talent show, performing her baton routine.

Campers participated in a hunger banquet simulating different levels of poverty and also learned to prepare a school budget.

On June 28, chapter officers participated in an officer retreat. Officers are president, Taylor Feikert; vice president , Abby Rohr; secretary, Anna Irwin; treasurer, Laura Irwin; reporter, Rebecca Sprang; sentinel, Lexi Ogi; student advisor, Jayme Pennell; and historian, Maddie Stitzlein.

Officers met at West Holmes High School to plan their retreat then traveled to their camp at Mohican State Park. While there, officers did team building activities, learned how to work together and made plans for the year.