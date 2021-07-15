Roundup of FFA news for July 15, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent 17 members to the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum, in Carroll County, June 25-28.

During the camp, students attended leadership sessions on a range and topics and participated in shooting sports, a high ropes course, card playing, motor boating, swimming, canoeing and kayaking during their free time.

They also got to meet the entire 2021-2022 state officer team and three national officers, including the president Doster Harper, national eastern region vice president Miriam Hoffman and secretary Anna Mathis.

Members attended a mock school board meeting and sent one representative from their group to be on the school board and work on a school budget to present during the mock school board meeting.