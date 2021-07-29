Roundup of FFA news for July 29, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — From June 28 to July 2, the Fayetteville FFA chapter attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, in Carrollton, Ohio. The chapter sent 19 members, 18 of them for the first time.

The camp included lessons on leadership and teamwork. Members participated in team building activities and activities with the ranges, and listened to guest speakers.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA officer team met July 13 at the high school to kick off the annual officer retreat.

During the retreat, the team met with former National FFA president Kolesen McCoy and talked about what to focus on in the chapter and what the team’s responsibilities are, time management, teamwork, goals for the year and the roles each office has. The team also worked on this year’s fair booth theme, t-shirts and calendars for the year.