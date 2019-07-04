Roundup of FFA news for July 4, 2019

BUTLER, Pa. — The Lawrence County 4-H chapter received a donation of $250 from AgChoice Farm Credit’s Butler branch as part of its annual customer and community appreciation event. The event was June 21 at Sperdute Farm in New Castle.

• • •

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board held its June meeting in the Hay and Grain Building on the Canfield Fairgrounds. Members discussed upcoming events such as small animal interview judging, the market animal skillathon, applications for Mahoning County Outstanding Youth and college scholarships sponsored by junior fair organizations.

The Junior Fair Board went over July events including work days and the Canfield Fourth of July Parade. The group also plans to meet with the Columbiana County Junior Fair Board for joint training.

The next Junior Fair Board meeting will be July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Junior Fair Pop Shop on the Canfield Fairgrounds. Make up pictures will be taken at 6:30 p.m.