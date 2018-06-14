Roundup of FFA news for June 14, 2018

PALMYRA, Ohio — The Southeast FFA annual petting zoo and tractor safety day was May 16.

Southeast fourth graders visited the animals, learned about tractor and shop safety, and went into the classroom for snacks and a coloring contest.

Waterloo School District’s second graders also visited, along with Southeast preschoolers. They had a total of eight tractors and 12 farm animals present.

The FFA cookout was May 30 for members who reached the class goal in selling citrus fruit and beef jerky.

• • •

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — An Ohio FFA chapter won the Culver’s FFA Essay Contest, which asked members to write about the 2017 National FFA Convention theme, I can. We will.

The winners’ chapters listed below received $15,000 from Culver’s to help fund educational experiences, like a trip to the 2018 National FFA Convention.

First place ($7,500): Luke J.’s Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter in Ohio

Second place ($5,000): Kaitlyn H.’s Mt. Vernon FFA Chapter in Illinois

Third place ($2,500): Clayton B.’s Burley FFA Chapter in Idaho

To learn more, visit http://www.culvers.com/thankyoufarmersproject.

• • •

BELOIT, Ohio — Sophomores in the West Branch FFA program were challenged to make a concrete pad using the skills they learned throughout the year during their final exam.

Students determined how much concrete to order and constructed a frame using squares and levels to make the pad even. Participating were: Ben Brown, Reece Burger, Gavyn Clarke and Logan Frantz.