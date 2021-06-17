Roundup of FFA news for June 17, 2021

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington FFA chapter hosted a Food for America event for the Westwood Elementary students June 2.

FFA members brought animals and exhibits including a dairy heifer, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens and even a camel and a zebra to show the elementary students. There were 16 different stations.

The FFA members prepared presentations and posters to teach the students, who ranged from kindergartners to third graders, about each station. Everything was centered around agriculture and where food comes from.

FFA members then led the students around to each station and gave them a goodie bag at the end with a carton of milk and items from various organizations.