Roundup of FFA news for June 2, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter volunteered their time May 18 to help clean up the Holmes County Home. The chapter picked weeds through the flower beds and around the home. They also pulled weeds around the home and the surrounding trail. Members who volunteered included Dyllan Bender, Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Sarah Irwin, Derek Miller, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Hayden Smith, Alexa Tate, Dakotah Ringwalt and Quentin Vehrs.

The West Holmes FFA chapter hosted the Mid Ohio Lamb Classic May 21. The chapter had begun setup for the show days prior to the event by making sure the arena and surrounding areas were in place inside the livestock building at Harvest Ridge. The chapter worked all day to get animals checked in and run the show; over 370 lambs were exhibited and the show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members who helped setup and host the classic included Dyllan Bender, Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Ethan Fiekert, Garrett Fowler, Sarah Irwin, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Hayden Smith, Quentin Vehrs, Haylee Conner and Lakensey Guthrie.

The West Holmes FFA chapter held their May meeting as well as their adopt a highway program on State Route 39 May 24. During the adopt a highway, the West Holmes FFA chapter volunteered their time to pick trash off the side of the road. Members who helped with the cleanup included Ian Barr, Garrett Fowler, Sarah Irwin, Colby Long, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Alysa Pringle, Alex Pringle, Jenna Sheldon and Alexa Tate. The meeting took place later that evening and was called to order by President Becca Schuch. Opening ceremonies were held and officer reports were given.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — Each year, the Ohio FFA Association is proud to honor members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. That honor, the State FFA Degree, is bestowed upon a select group of individuals for years of academic and professional excellence. Dylan Hartline, Emma Hartline, Madi Hiener and Ashlee Wagner were selected to join that exclusive list and were awarded the Ohio State FFA Degree at the 94th State FFA Convention in Columbus. Emma and Dylan Hartline, Hiener and Wagner are all members of the Waterford FFA chapter and their agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor is Matt Hartline. Each recipient received a gold State FFA Degree Key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement. Emma and Dylan Hartline are the children of Matt and Missy Hartline. Hiener is the daughter of Nathan and Carolyn Hiener. Wagner is the daughter of Eric and Angela Wagner.