Roundup of FFA news for June 20, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter held its annual Parent/Member Banquet May 18 with more than 250 guests in attendance.

The chapter was recognized for receiving a gold rating in the National Chapter Award Application process. Their application will now advance to the national level for possible awards.

Tyler Zimpfer, 2018-19 Ohio FFA vice president at large, was the guest speaker at the banquet.

Phil Fechuch and Jenny Demczyk were presented with the Honorary Chapter Degree. In addition, Chris Clark, Jeremy Bradford, Jessica Mrakuzic and Corrine Miller were honored with Appreciation Awards for their helping to coach CDE teams and providing additional support and service.

The following students received special star honors: Star Discovery, Cassandra Stroud; Star Greenhand, Chloee Howard; Star Chapter Farmer, Molly Cordonnier;

Star Junior, Cori Aviles; and DeKalb Award/Star Senior, Collin Burnett. The 110% award recipients were presented to eighth grader Breann Czarny, freshman Chloee Howard, sophomore Molly Cordonnier, junior Cori Aviles and senior Madeline Sommerville.

Additionally, Howard received the Overall 100% award.

The 2018-2019 chapter officers were announced: President Cori Aviles; Vice President Anna Shearer; Treasurer Molly Cordonnier; Secretary Chloee Howard; Reporter Katlyn Kubitz; Student Adviser Madison Bias; Sentinel Cassidy Mrakuzic; and Historian Myrissa Norton.