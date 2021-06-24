Roundup of FFA news for June 24, 2021

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA completed 24 no-sew blankets for patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio. Members of the chapter volunteered their time outside of class during May to complete the blankets.

Hallee Scott, who recently served as the chapter president, was the chair of the project and helped coordinate the purchasing of materials, setup of the work area and the instruction on how to assemble the blankets. The project was funded using proceeds raised during the chapter’s annual Sausage Breakfast, which was held in February.

The blankets, along with a cash donation from the breakfast proceeds, will be delivered to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by chapter officers in July.