Roundup of FFA news for June 3, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic was at the Holmes County Fair May 22, and 17 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter helped run the event. The show included over 100 exhibitors and 250 lambs from across Ohio. Members helped with set up, clean up, sign in, announcing and in the show arena.

The chapter also had its annual banquet May 8, at Harvest Ridge, with more than 250 guests and chapter members attending.

Jayme Pennell received the DeKalb Award. Natasha Averbukh earned the Outstanding Senior Award. Cora Crilow won the Outstanding Junior Award. Becca Schuch was the Star Chapter Farmer. Alysa Pringle received the Outstanding Sophomore Award. Wyatt Schlauch and Ashley Tate were the Star Greenhands. Maren Drzazga and Wyatt Myers won the Outstanding Freshman Awards.

The chapter nominated Patrick Miller and Aaron Kaufman for the Honorary State Degrees, the highest award a state can give a non-FFA member. They also gave Honorary Chapter Degrees to Pat Martin, Janessa Hill and Trevor and Ashley Ogi. The Distinguished Service Awards went to Mr. Molnar, Micah Mensing and Dave McMillen.

The chapter recognized multiple people who helped throughout the year as guest speakers, judges and team coaches with awards of appreciation, and recognized camp scholarship donors.

The top three salesmen in the chapter were Amy Hughes, who sold $4,402, Becca Schuch, who sold $4,401, and Ally Ogi, who sold $3,689.

State Degree recipients were Cora Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Clay Shepler, Chloe Shumaker and Emma Stitzlein. Several members were also state proficiency finalists. The chapter also recognized the top 10 career development event competitors and teams.

Chase Stitzlein was the Ohio Star Farmer and Ohio’s American Star Farmer candidate.

The chapter recognized members with gold, silver and bronze level ratings based on their involvement in activities throughout the year, and recognized members with the highest GPAs in each class.

The new chapter officers are Cora Crilow, president; Ally Ogi, vice president; Chloe Shumaker, secretary; Maren Drzazga, treasurer; Alysa Pringle, reporter; Emily Sheely, historian; Becca Schuch, sentinel; and Leah Reining, student adviser.

The chapter raised almost $6,000 to donate to FFA Camp Muskingum through a live and silent auction.