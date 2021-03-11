Roundup of FFA news for March 11, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Five West Holmes FFA members participated in the District Ag Sales contest Feb. 23.

The team placed second in the district. Individually, Ashley Tate was second in the district with a score of 164. Cora Crilow placed fifth in the district with a score of 153. Jayme Pennell was seventh in the district with a score of 147.5. Alysa Pringle scored a 126; Garrett Houin scored an 89.

In a normal year the team would have qualified to compete in the state competition, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the first place teams in each district advanced to state.

• • •

WARSAW, Ohio — Brianna Karr and Jayden Rice, of River View FFA, competed at the chapter level Creed speaking contest. Jayden went on to represent River View at the District 8 contest that was held Feb. 23. She competed against 11 other first year members in the contest and placed third overall.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA held its annual Feed-a-Farmer lunch Feb. 15. The lunch was held at the Creston Community Building.

Many of the people invited to participate in the lunch were local farmers and their families. Norwayne FFA members assembled take-out meals consisting of burgers, hotdogs, macaroni and cheese and desserts before the event and handed them out to farmers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Norwayne kindergartners also created “thank you” pictures to pass out to the farmers with their meals.

The Norwayne FFA celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 22-26 this year with lots of fun events. On Monday, the chapter started building food pantry boxes, a project sponsored by the Romich Foundation, that will be placed around the Creston community. Throughout the week, members painted and assembled the boxes.

On Wednesday, the chapter held its annual degree ceremonies during the school day. This year, 29 members received their discovery degree, 17 members received their Greenhand degrees and 10 members received their chapter degrees. Following the ceremonies, members celebrated with pizza and ice cream in the ag room.

FFA members also celebrated their adviser Abby VanTyne, who was announced as a top 10 finalist for the Golden Owl Award. Thursday, the chapter hosted its annual luncheon for Norwayne staff.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA held its annual FFA Week celebration Feb. 22.-26. To keep with tradition, the chapter had root beer float day, truck day, tractor day and the teacher luncheon.

During root beer float day, members sold individual cans of root beer and cups of ice cream to students and staff during lunch periods. All proceeds will be donated to Akron Children’s Hospital; $360 will be donated.

On Thursday, the teacher luncheon was held during lunch periods for high school teachers and staff. Members from the FFA participated in both cooking and dining with the staff, with the menu including chili, a baked potato bar, corn bread, salad and an array of cookies.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Feb. 10, Black River FFA member, Katie Seger participated in the virtual District 3 Public Speaking Career Development Event. Seger participated in the Beginning Creed speaking portion of the competition. Katie placed first in her division and will advance to the state competition in March.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA celebrated National FFA Week from Feb. 22-26 by having dress up days for each day of the week.

The week began with a Greenhand Ceremony, where all 35 first year members were recognized and received the FFA Greenhand Degree. FFA members made first-aid kits with items that were donated and purchased that will be given to farmers in the area. The officer team and members of the recruitment committee spoke to the eighth grade students to inform them of all the opportunities the ag classes and FFA have to offer.

To end the week, the chapter made goodie bags to give to Fayetteville-Perry staff members.