Roundup of FFA news for March 12, 2020

COLLINS, Ohio — Getting students out of the classroom and into real-life settings to explore where a career in agriculture might take them was the goal of the #FFANextGen conference developed by the National FFA Organization.

Western Reserve FFA member Alex Linder was one of 50 high school students from across the country who attended the first of these conferences Feb. 18-23, in Kansas City, and had the opportunity to explore the many different careers in the animal systems industry. More than 150 students applied for the inaugural conference.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter attended sub-district speaking at Plymouth High School Feb. 13. Garrett Houin was second in his division in the FFA Creed speaking competition. Chloe Shumaker placed second in her division in beginning prepared speaking. Bree Houin received second place in advanced prepared speaking. Jayme Pennell was first overall in extemporaneous speaking.

All members proceeded to districts speaking at Northmore High School Feb. 18. There were four members who competed. G. Houin finished in fifth place, Shumaker finished in seventh place, B. Houin and Pennell both finished second, qualifying for the state competition.

The chapter joined nine other FFA chapters and rented the Snow Tails tubing park in Mansfield Feb. 10. Fifteen members attended the event — Josh Carter, Dyllan Bender, Alysa Pringle, Kylie Ramirez, Shumaker, Ally Ogi, Pacee Miller, Ethan Feikert, Maddie Stitzlein, Rebecca Sprang, Olivia Sampsel, Pennell, Dawson Doretich, Sarah Irwin, Taryn Grassbaugh and Tyler Eichelberger.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA nursery and landscaping team participated in the State Career Development event Feb. 7 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. The event is an activity designed to teach students to identify various horticultural plants, seeds, insects and diseases that affect the nursery and landscape industry.

This year’s team consisted of Chloee Howard, Katlyn Kubitz, Leigha Cleary, Anna Shearer and Kennadi Fusco. The team finished 12th overall in the state competition.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA chapter had its monthly chapter meeting Feb. 17 with 18 members and three guests present.

The chapter had its annual degree ceremony Feb. 20 to hand out degrees to its first- and second-year members. The greenhand degree was awarded to seven members — Ethan Combs, Madison Elson, Kamarin Foraker, RJ Knox, Jacob Lester, Kaylei McHenry and Lainey Suchland. The chapter degree is for second-year members that meet the requirements set forth; 16 members met those requirements — Chloe Armstrong, Cheyenne Clippinger, Ryan Clippinger, Clay Creeks, Austyn Erwin, Jack Farmer, Gauge Frick, William Frye, Daelynn Gard, Zak Godwin, Cody Harris, Luke Howard, Madalynn Kennedy, Landon Murrey, Kaidyn Olney and Braydin White.

Students competed in the Farm Business Management exam and greenhand quiz Feb. 25. Emily Riggle, Tyler McKenzie, C. Clippinger and Gauge Frick took the exam. McHenry, Elson, Knox, Suchland, Jacob Lester, Combs and Foraker took the greenhand quiz to test their knowledge on the FFA organization and its operations.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 22-28. They constructed a display in the Loudonville Equity windows. Some of the chapter members travelled to Mount Gilead Feb. 22 to participate in CDE competitions.

The chapter had camo day and FFA Awareness Day Feb. 24. Feb. 25, the students were permitted to wear a hat for 50 cents. The FFA members also sold rootbeer floats for $1 for a small float and $2 for a large float. The money raised from both activities was donated to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Red, white and blue day, or America Day, was Feb. 26. It was also he beginning of the dodgeball tournament the FFA hosted to make more money for donations. Teams paid $10 to play and could have up to five people on a team.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA Chapter held many activities for FFA Week. Monday was Merica’ Day, Tuesday was camo day, Wednesday was blue and gold day, Thursday was boot and hat day and Friday was flannel Friday.

There was an FFA emblem hunt where the group hid 11 FFA emblems around the school each day for students to find. Once students found the emblems, they received a prize. On Monday, the officer team prepared a staff appreciation breakfast for the high school, middle school and the board of education.

Thursday was eighth grade recruitment. The group had five stations set up and each one talked about different things that the FFA chapter does. These included CDE’s, SAE’s, leadership and ag classes.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA Chapter held its monthly meeting March 2. In attendance, there were 31 members and two guests. Officers gave monthly reports on the past months topics and activities.

The FFA chapter elected new officers for the 2020-2021 year. The new officers are as follows president, Cody Cope; vice president, Angus Cope; secretary, Brielle Rose; treasurer, Rowen Brinker; reporter, Colby Burton; sentinel, Wyatt Kiko; and student adviser, Landon Rhodes.

The new officers will be sworn in officially at the chapter’s annual banquet in the high school cafeteria and auditorium on April 16. The United FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week by rounding out the week with the annual tractor day. In attendance, there were nine tractors and four pedal tractors. During the week, members dressed to different themes to celebrate.