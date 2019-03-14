Roundup of FFA news for March 14, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 20, West Holmes FFA members Taylor Feikert, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Jayme Pennell, and Ethan Feikert traveled to Hillsdale schools for the ag sales contest.

The team placed second at districts and will be proceeding to the state contest March 5. Feikert placed second overall in districts.

The chapter held its February meeting Feb. 18. Members discussed strawberry sales, paying dues, and boosting participation at meetings and other FFA activities.

Members approved paying for banquet supplies and supplies for the Mid-Ohio-Lamb-Classic. Members also approved a cake and silent auction, and to set a $50 deposit for state FFA judging.

Officer elections were held during the meeting, with the following members elected to leadership positions for 2019-2020: president, Jayme Pennell; vice president, Maddie Stitzlein; secretary, Kylie Ramirez; treasurer, Cora Crilow; reporter, Ally Ogi; sentinel, Rebecca Sprang; student adviser, Lexi Ogi, and historian, Amy Hughes.

On Feb. 23, members competed in the dairy and general livestock judging contest at the ATI Equine Center.

In dairy scoring, individually, John Hughes placed 14th; Logan Schlauch, 19th; and Rebecca Sprang 28th. Rounding out the team were Chase Stitzlein and Emma Stitzlein.

The general livestock Team 1 placed third and Maddie Stitzlein was the fourth individual; Ethan Drzazga, 18th; Taylor Feikert, 27th; Cody Miller 49th. Team 2 placed 29th and members included Tierra Slaubaugh, Kylie Ramirez, Macin Hager and Ethan Feikert.

Eight freshmen attended a Leadership Lock In/212 Conference, Feb. 23, at Union Local High School, and on Feb. 19, the West Holmes FFA hosted the district speaking contest.

Ally Ogi placed eighth in the FFA Creed Speaking Competition. Bree Houin placed third in her division in Beginning Prepared Speaking. Rebecca Sprang received fifth overall In Extemporaneous Speaking.

• • •

EDON, Ohio, — Edon FFA member Addison Harding traveled to Marysville High School March 2 to compete in the State Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event.

Prior to this, she placed first at the sub-district contest and second at the district contest.

Harding finished fourth overall in the preliminary round of state competition, which puts her in the top eight speakers in the state of Ohio.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Feb. 28, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter participated in the floriculture Career Development Event. Participants were Austin Beegle, Cassidy Brown, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Leeanna Ruegg, Desiree Smith and Riley Stull.

Individually, Imhoff placed sixth, Beegle placed 12th, and Brown placed 18th. Overall, the team placed fourth in the competition.

The team will compete at the state competition April 23.

On Feb. 25, members went snow tubing at Snow Trails, along with students from the Smithville, Triway, Norwayne, West Holmes and Hiland FFA chapters. A total of 132 student participated.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA members participated at the District Contest 7 public speaking event Feb. 13. Seth Blake placed third in Prepared Public Speaking. Shelby Thompson placed 11th in the Creed. Trina Orr placed sixth in Extemporaneous Public Speaking.

Utica FFA hosted the 12th Annual Licking Valley FFA vs. Utica FFA Donkey Basketball Game, March 2, Utica won 16-10. All proceeds of the game benefit the Utica FFA Alumni.

At the State FFA Convention in May, Amanda Annett, Rachel Dickson, Gabby Shipman and Aramaik Wright will be receiving their State FFA Degrees.

Rachel Dickson received a silver rating on her secretary’s book, Seth Blake received a silver for his treasurer’s book and Kim Hornyak received a gold on her reporter’s book.

The proficiency award applications were forwarded to the state level where they were scored and ranked. The results are as follows:

Rachel Dickson, beef entrepreneurship, second in district 7; Shaeley Warner, accounting, second in district 7, and first in district in beef entrepreneurship. Seth Blake’s goat production proficiency application and Shaeley Warner’s equine science placement proficiency application have been selected as the top four in the state in their areas. Both will interview and find out their placing at the State FFA Convention.

The 2019-2020 Utica FFA Officer team took a trip to Fairfield Union High School, March 6, for the annual district officer training. This year’s team is: president, Rachel Dickson; vice president, Emily Hill; secretary, Madison Farrell; treasurer, Amanda Annett and reporter, Abby Paxton.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio —The United FFA held their monthly meeting March 4.

The chapter elected new officers for the 2019-2020 year: president, Lauren Hippely; vice president ,Shelby Kornbau; secretary, Alyssa Shaffer; treasurer, Gabe Snyder; reporter, Molly Sell; sentinel, Dylan Garlock; and student adviser, Bryan Himes.

The new officers will be sworn in next month at the chapter’s annual banquet held in the high school cafeteria and auditorium April 11.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — Two of the Wayne County Schools Career Center FFA tractor troubleshooting teams recently placed first and third in district competition.

Rhett Hofacre of Waynedale and Alec Praisler of Northwestern took first place.

The team of Reece Barstow of Norwayne and Matt Harlan of Chippewa placed third.

The students had to fix mechanical or electrical problems on two full-size tractors, a compact tractor and a track loader brought in and disabled by technicians from Lowe & Young, Sterling Farm Equipment, Maibach Tractor and Josh Steiner.

Teams also took an online test, which determined the team that advanced to the state contest.

The team from Northwestern of Cole Wharton and Gabe Graham placed second.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA recently sold Florida strawberries, D.B. Yummers barbecue sauce. Money raised will assist in sending students at a reduced cost to district and state FFA contests, State FFA Convention, summer FFA camp, and Washington Leadership Conference.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA recently held dress-up days and community service activities to celebrate National FFA Week. Tuesday, Feb. 19, students wore camo or dressed as their ag teacher. Wednesday, students dressed in blue and gold or wore their FFA official dress, and the FFA officers held their third annual staff appreciation breakfast.

Thursday, students wore boots and hats, and the officers held their eighth-grade essentials, where the eighth-grade students learned about the opportunities that the ag classes and FFA have to offer. The eighth graders also made butter.

On Friday, students wore flannels for Flannel Friday.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter recently took part in the annual strawberry sale for CROP/CWS. The sale kicked off Feb. 12, with a visit from Andrew Gifford, representative for Ohio CWS charity.

The chapter set a goal of selling enough strawberries to purchase 130 blankets at $15 each. This would be enough blankets to cover the entire football field.

At the end of the sale, 380 flats of berries were sold and over $2,000 was raised for CROP/CWS. This was enough to buy 133 blankets.

Three FFA members represented Zane Trace in the District 7 Public Speaking Contest Feb. 14, at Amanda Clearcreek High School. Freshman Carmen Corcoran placed second out of 12 competitors in the beginning creed recital competition, Brendan Naumovski placed seventh in extemporaneous speaking, and junior Maylee Brower placed fourth in advanced creed recital.

Carmen Corcoran qualified for the state speaking contest March 3, at Marysville High School, where she placed eighth.

The chapter also recently partnered with the Ross County Farm Bureau. Four members of the ZT FFA helped to serve meals to the public as part of the Ross County Farm Bureau “Farmers Share” breakfast, March.