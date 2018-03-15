Roundup of FFA news for March 15, 2018

BELOIT, Ohio — West Branch FFA members Kelly Ginnetti, Molly St. John, and Maci McClean attended a leadership night hosted by Minerva High School.

Ginnetti placed first in the district speaking contest at Norwayne High School Feb. 14 and placed ninth in the state public speaking contest held at Marysville High School March 3.

FFA members Brad Kale, Sam Kanagy, and Maci McLean attended the general livestock judging contest at ATI Feb. 24 where McLean placed in the top 25 percent.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA members participated in horse judging, general livestock judging, and nature interpretation career development events at the Mt. Gilead Judging Invitational Feb. 17.

The Nature Interpretation team included: William Blicha, placing 13th; Trent Youngeberg, placing 18th; Cannon Jackson, 29th; and Amanda Mycek, 45th. The Horse Judging team placed third and included members: Chloee Howard, placing third individually; Madison Bias, 20th; Kailee Baker, 34th; and Melanie Grove, 81st.

The General Livestock team placed fifth and included members: Hope Diaz, placing 11th individually; Cori Aviles, 30th; Breanna Clifford, 59th; Molly Cordonnier, 71st; Alexa Shearer, 111th; Anna Shearer, 121st; Brianna Englehart, 209th; Allison Herbert, 243rd; Kaitlyn Long, 262nd; and Jared Bradford, 269th.

The chapter celebrated FFA Week Feb. 20-23, holding a spirit week and several events like agricultural trivia.

A staff appreciation breakfast was held Feb. 22 along with a FFA emblem hunt for high school and middle school students. A FFA week coloring contest was held for students in preschool through fifth grade.

Over 250 students participated in the contest.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA chapter recently competed in the District 3 Ag Sales contest held at Northwestern High School. Kyle Piscione, Mykenzie Snyder, Emily Finley, and Cody Tegtmeier competed.

Cody Morrow and Jessie Bair also participated as alternates. The team placed first in the district, with Tegtmeier placing first; Snyder, second; Finley, third; and Piscione, fourth individually.

The tam advanced to the state competition March 3, at Marysville High School, where members placed fourth out of 20 teams.

• • •

URBANA, Ohio — Urbana FFA members recently participated in the Marysville Invitational, where teams took part in several different judging contests. In the dairy products contest, the Urbana team placed third overall. Members were Rebecca Preston, 11th; McKinley Preece, 14; Brittney Fiest, Jackson James, Levi Hunter, Olivia Maurice, Kaylin Lance, Lexus Greene, Kendra Baccus, Nick Crumley, Jessica Salyers, and Zackery Collins.

The meat judging team of Ashlyn Dunn, Savannah Copeland, Ally Pierce, and Taylor Cordial placed fifth. Dunn placed ninth individually.