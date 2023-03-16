Roundup of FFA news for March 16, 2023

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — The Smithville FFA chapter has announced that Eli Baltic, Landen Clark and Audrey Sidle will receive their State FFA Degres at the State FFA Convention. In addition, Mason Johnson received second place in the district for his sheep SAE, Audrey Sidle placed first in the district for her dairy placement, and Reagan Gerhart received top four in the Ohio FFA with her swine entrepeneurship SAE. Gerhart will have a follow-up interview to establish her final place at the state level.

The Smithville FFA had two members participate in the State Public speaking contest March 4. Olivia Haines placed fifth in her group for extemporaneous speaking contest and Lily Myers placed ninth in her group for creed speaking.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — The FFA Chapter of Lorain County JVS held its annual banquet to celebrate the students’ successes and accomplishments of the past year. With family and friends in attendance, every career development event was announced and the top students in each event were awarded plaques and pins.

Special recognition was made during the event for LCJVS Science Instructor, Kurt Joviak, for his continued support of the LCJVS FFA Chapter. Joviak was named an honorary chapter member during the ceremony, and outgoing president, Kevin Daviduk, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Amherst presented Joviak with a special plaque.

The banquet concluded with the 2023-2024 LCJVS FFA Officers being announced. They are as follows: president, Gwen Dennison, landscape and greenhouse management sophomore from Elyria; vice president, Vayda Wiles, industrial equipment mechanics sophomore from Firelands; treasurer, Allison Dubber, landscape and greenhouse management sophomore from Keystone; secretary, Ethan Broz, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Midview; reporter, Emily McElheny, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Amherst; sentinel, Landon Kinas, industrial equipment mechanics junior from North Ridgeville; and student sdvisor, Nathan Sword, industrial equipment mechanics sophomore from Wellington.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 21-24 by conducting its annual spirit week as well as numerous other activities. The chapter conducted its Greenhand Degree ceremony in order to recognize the first year members who earned their degrees. The chapter held eighth grade recruitment to encourage the students to take agriculture classes when they get to high school. The chapter also held an Ag in the Classroom event with the second grade classes, teaching the students about the different soil horizons. The chapter officers and scholarship committee members worked hard to put together this activity.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA attended the Marysville FFA Judging Invitational at Marysville High School March 4. Eight team members participated in the Poultry Judging competition. Each student completed a 50-question written exam. Katie Seger placed ninth, Emma McCann placed 28th, Skyla Haislip placed 31st, Gionni Bonidie placed 37th, Summer Sooy placed 44th, Jessica Blicha placed 49th, Colton Moskal placed 69th and Peter Howard placed 92nd. The team earned fifth place out of 23 teams.