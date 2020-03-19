Roundup of FFA news for March 19, 2020

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA agriculture sales team placed eighth at the state contest in Marysville, March 10. The team consisted of Shawna Barr, Zoey McBride, Megan Schwendeman and Lauren Ohl. Individually, McBride placed 20th, Barr placed 34th, Ohl placed 45th and Schwendeman placed 61st.

Clay Schoen, Schwendman and Baylea Baldner-Wise competed in sub districts and district speaking events Feb. 12 and 18. At sub districts, Schwendman received first in prepared public speaking, Schoen received second in extemporaneous public speaking and Baldner-Wise received first in creed speaking.

At the district contest, Baldner-Wise received fourth, Schwendeman received third, and Schoen received second, letting him move on to the state contest March 7 and received fifth in his heat.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Ohio FFA has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio to create a statewide Community Clunker Clean Up. Ohio FFA chapters, including the Black River FFA chapter, are working to clean up communities by removing and donating used farm equipment and vehicles to benefit the charity.

The Ohio FFA chapter that secures the most donations, of at least five vehicles, will receive a $10,000 prize. To support the Black River FFA, community members can call 800-332-8201 to schedule a convenient pick up of the used vehicle or equipment and use the promotional code OH0028 to ensure the donation is associated with the local FFA chapter.

Each vehicle donated on average provides enough funding to allow a family with an ill or injured child to stay for a week at the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.

For questions about Black River’s Community Clunker Clean up, contact choward@blrv.org or 419-736-3303.

This year, 10 members of the participated in the state Greenhand event Feb. 25. Overall the team earned 30th out of 143 teams and 2,471 individuals.

Kennadi Fusco, Leigha Cleary, Jacob Mennell, Aden Macfarlane, Jeffery Czarny, Karissa Long, Piper Neff, Zoey Bungard, Andrew Grove and Jacob Reif competed.