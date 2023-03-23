Roundup of FFA news for March 23, 2023

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 20, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual February meeting. The newly elected 2023-2024 officer team is as follows: president Alex Pringle; vice president Maren Drzazga; secretary Andi Schuch; reporter Garrett Fowler; treasurer Claire Drzazga; sentinel Quentin Vehrs; student advisor Maison Carte; and historian Wyatt Myers.

On Feb. 25, members competed in the Dairy and General Livestock Judging contest at the ATI Equine Center. The dairy judging team placed 8th. Individually, Wyatt Schlauch placed 5th.

During General Livestock contestants judge beef cattle, swine, sheep, and goats. There were two general livestock teams that placed 28th and 44th.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Feb. 27, Northwestern FFA members attended Glen Oak High School for the Floriculture CDE invite.

The students who participated in this CDE were Taylor Wurst, Kate Johnson, Kayla Cutter, Mary Wellert, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Mallory Gilbert and Kirsten Boreman. Good luck to those who will be participating at the state level for Floriculture.