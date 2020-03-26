Roundup of FFA news for March 26, 2020

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA members submitted application and officer books for evaluation. Zachary Born applied in the areas of agricultural mechanics repair placement, beef production placement, diversified crop production placement and forage placement.

Kaleb Carver applied for proficiency in outdoor recreation placement and earned second in district. Steven Jessel was third in district for outdoor recreation placement. Keith Cornwell was first in the district for landscape management. Katelyn Konicek earned first in district and is a top-four, in-state finalist for equine science placement.

Born, Sean Miller and Morgan Nance all submitted American degree applications which are being forwarded for national evaluation. Kaleb Carver, Chance Coultrip, Donald Crawford, Kelsey Hardwick, Jessel and Konicek will all earn their state FFA degrees.

Finally, the Firelands FFA submitted the three officer books that are evaluated at the state level. Kelsey Hardwick, secretary; Konicek, treasurer; and Taylor Kenska, reporter, all earned the highest award of gold rating.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter started off its spring judging invitationals Feb. 22 at the Mount Gilead Judging Invitational at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Team members participated in the horse judging and nature interpretation competitions.