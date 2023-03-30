Roundup of FFA news for March 30, 2023

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter recently held its annual parent-member banquet on March 18 at Hillsdale High School. This banquet recognized the FFA member’s achievements in the Hillsdale Chapter as well as honor those who have donated time and helped the chapter in any way.

The 2022-23 officer team was introduced. The evening concluded with the induction of the new 2023-2024 officer team.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to individuals who volunteered for the FFA chapter in the past year, including:

The Honorary Degree was awarded to individuals who have provided exceptional service on a local level to agriculture, agricultural education, or FFA. This year’s honorees were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rogers, who have been an enormous supporters of the chapter and has provided hospitality for the whole FFA chapter during the Annual Summer Picnic. The Distinguished Service Citation honors organizations, agencies, businesses or other groups who have made outstanding contributions to FFA and agricultural education on a national level. School superintendent Steve Dickerson was awarded this honor.

Three individuals were awarded for their outstanding efforts in selling fruit, strawberries and BBQ. Baylee Weber, placed third selling $1,545; Gage Madsen, placed second selling $2,956; and Jake Hoverstock, placed first selling $3,711.

The Star Greenhand was awarded to Makayla Schwendeman and Emma Linder. The Star Chapter Degree winner was Baylee Weber. The Outstanding Freshman recipients were Aurora Martin and Reed Twining; the Outstanding Sophomore recipient was Rosalynne Weekley; the Outstanding Junior was Braydon Rakovec; and the Outstanding Seniors were Gabe Murawski and Gage Madsen.

• • •

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — The Mount Vernon FFA chapter held its annual banquet on March 14. Family members came to celebrate members’ achievements, participation and hard work throughout the 2022-2023 year.

The program began with an introduction to the 2022-2023 officer team. Several groups of students were recognized throughout the evening for various awards, activities and participation including: SAE recognition, CDE participation, Leadership, Scholarship, Fundraising and Degrees.

Todd Conant was presented with this year’s Honorary Chapter Degree for helping the chapter with transportation. He has helped the chapter with making it to contests and other events despite the shortage of bus drivers.

The Star Greenhand went to Kylie Parsons and Jadyn Row. The Star Chapter Farmer award went to Orissa Humes. Additionally, she was honored for her silver State Rated Officer Book.

The Star Senior Award was given to Leah Gourley. The chapter will graduate five members with the Mt Vernon High School class of 2023. Graduating members include: Leah Gourley, Hailey Stagg, Kylie Parsons, Allic Ashcraft and Emily Moran.

The evening concluded with the announcement of the 2023-2024 officer team: president Ansley Daubenmier; vice president Vivian Noble; secretary Madison Seng; treasurer Jadyn Row; reporter Orissa Humes; sentinel Case Armstrong; student advisor Anysten Vanhouten; and historian Emma Croghan.